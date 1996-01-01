in this video, we're going to talk about how some pathogens have evolved mechanisms of avoiding fake ghosts Itto sis in order to avoid the immune system. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that we discuss the process of fabio psychosis in detail. And so recall from those older videos that fake acidic cells are able to destroy microbes in a series of steps that involves chemo taxes, recognition, attachment, engulf, mint infusion. And so if you don't remember these steps of photosynthesis, be sure to go check out those videos before you continue here. Now that being said, some pathogens once again have evolved mechanisms of avoiding an encounter with fabio sites and so certain pathogens can avoid encountering fake acidic cells by using one of two mechanisms that we have numbered down below one and two. And so the first mechanism of avoiding an encounter with a ghost sites is through the production of the enzyme called C five A. Pep. Today's peptide aces are enzymes because they end in a sec that are going to break peptide bonds or break down proteins. And so C five A. PEP today's is an enzyme that breaks down the protein C five A. So it degrades the complement system protein C five A. And you might recall from some of our previous lesson videos when we discuss the complement system that C5 A is a complement system protein that serves as a chemo attractant in order to recruit fag acidic cells to the site of infection. And so by breaking down the protein C5 a Fag ascetic cells will not be recruited to the site of infection and that can allow a pathogen to avoid an encounter with the fake ghost site. And so if we take a look at our image down below on the left hand side, you can see how C. Five A. Pep today's can degrade C five A. And so notice that this blue microbe over here on the left hand side is producing an enzyme called C. Five A. Pep. Today's and C. Five A. Pep. Today's which is produced by this pathogen can degrade the protein C. Five A. And so notice that we have degraded C. Five A. And so by degrading C five A. There will be no C five A. To serve as a chemo attracted to recruit the Fargo civic cell. And so because there's no recruitment of the Fargo civic cell, the fatigue, acidic sell the I'm sorry the pathogen can avoid an encounter with the specific cell. And so notice that this macrophage over here saying hmm, where did that microbe go because they're not able to be attracted to the site of infection. So that's one way to avoid an encounter with the famous site. Now the second way is through the production of membrane damaging toxins. And so membrane damaging toxins as their name implies are going to be toxins that cause damage to the membrane. And so they can kill fabio sites and other cells as well. And so they can actually form pores or holes in the membranes of fake ascetic cells and cause those fake ascetic cells to lice or rupture. And so notice that in our image, down below on the right hand side, we're showing you how some pathogens can produce membrane damaging toxins to avoid an encounter with a fake news site. And so notice that here we have a micro a pathogen and this pathogen is producing and releasing these little pink molecules that are membrane damaging toxins. And the membrane damaging toxins can again cause damage to the membrane of the fake acidic cell create pores or holes in the membrane of the fake acidic cell. And that can also ultimately lead to the license or LISZT fake acidic sell a LISZT macrophage for example. And so of course this is going to allow the pathogen to avoid an encounter with the macrophage. Now, it is also important to note that some pathogens have evolved the ability to survive to go psychosis by faith specific cells and induced apoptosis once they're inside the cell. So it could be a process similar to this except the pathogen would actually be engulfed and once the pathogen is engulfed, it would then cause the uh the fact ascetic cell to undergo apoptosis. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on how some pathogens have the ability to avoiding an encounter with fabio sites. And as we move forward, we'll talk about other methods of avoiding Figo psychosis, so we'll get to talk about those other methods as we move forward, so I'll see you all in our next video.

