Spread-Plate Method vs. Pour-Plate Method

In this video, we're going to continue to talk about plating methods by talking specifically about the spread plate method and the poor plate method. And so when transferring a liquid culture to a solid auger plate, the liquid cultures can be added to that solid auger plate in one of two methods that we have numbered down below one and two. The first is the spread plate method, Where 01-0 two ml of a diluted liquid culture is going to be added onto the solid auger plate and then it is going to be spread with a sterile glass rod. And so if we take a look at our image down below at the spread plate method, which is the top half of this image here, uh notice that in this first to what we have is a liquid culture that is going to have microbes growing in a liquid broth. And so what we can do is we can take some of this liquid culture and the microbes growing in the liquid bra, and we can take about 0.1-0.2 mm and transfer it over to a a solid auger media. Uh and so we are inoculating the culture onto the auger media. And so this is the inoculation right here. And then what we can do is we can actually spread the inoculation with a glass rod. And so here we have the glass rod. And this glass rod can be used to spread the in Oculus across the entire plate. And if the liquid culture is diluted enough, then eventually what you'll get our colonies growing on the solid auger media. And so ultimately what we've done through this process is we've taken microbes growing in a liquid broth and we've transferred those microbes over to a solid auger plate. And so we've done that through the spread plate method. Now, the other method is actually the Poor plate method And the poor plate method. You can take anywhere between 0.1 and one ml of diluted liquid culture, and you can pour it onto an auger plate before the pre warmed liquid auger is poured onto the plate. And so the warmed liquid auger media that's added afterwards is actually going to solidify. It solidifies, but it only solidifies after it is mixed with the sample, the liquid culture sample. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this poor plate method, which is in this bottom half of the image here and so once again, we're starting with the test tube here that is containing a liquid broth containing microbes that are growing. And so what we can do is we can take anywhere between 0.1 and one millimeter of this liquid broth diluted liquid broth and we can pour it right here onto an empty plate. Notice that this is an empty Petri dish and there is no auger added yet. The notice that the microbes are added first. Um and so that's different than what we see up above and then after the inoculation is added after the uh the culture is added, the liquid culture is at it. Then you can pour the pre warmed media over the in Oculus. And so this is the pre warmed liquid auger media and it is being poured on top of the inoculation that contains the microbes. And then at that point, what you do instead of spreading using a glass rod, what you do is you actually pick up the plate and you swirl it around physically. You swirl the plate around to mix before the august solidifies. And so you mix simply by swirling and over time. Eventually if you have the right appropriate dilution of the original liquid culture, you will get uh colonies growing on a solid plate. And so once again, what we've done is we've taken microbes growing in a liquid broth and we've been able to transfer them onto a solid auger plate. And we've done this through the poor plate method. And so the spread plate method and the poor plate method allow for transferring microbes from liquid broths over two solid auger plates. Now, one thing to note about both of these methods is that unlike the streak plate method that we covered in our previous lesson videos, these two methods, the uh spread plate method and the poor plate method cannot be used to isolate specific species of bacteria from a mixed culture. And so that is a unique feature of the street plate method. And once again, the spread plate and pour plate method are not capable of that of doing that. And so this year concludes our introduction to the spread plate method and the Poor plate method, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

