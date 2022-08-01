in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to staining. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that many unstained microbes are actually colorless and transparent. And so these colorless and transparent microbes can actually create really poor contrast which can make them really difficult to visualize under a microscope. However staining these colorless and transparent microbes with one or more dies can actually help to improve contrast. And so there are actually several different types of stains and dyes and staining techniques that can be used in different scenarios. And so moving forward, we're gonna talk about a lot of these different types of stains, dyes and staining techniques and so notice that down below we're showing you an outline or a map of our lesson on staining microbes. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to be following this map by following the left most branches first and so we'll start off by talking about simple staining which includes basic stains and acidic stains. Then after we talk about simple stating, we'll move on to differential staining which includes staying such as the gram stain and acid fast stain. And then after we talk about that we'll move on to special staining which includes stains such as capsule stains, endospore stains and flow gela stains. And then last but not least. We'll move on to fluorescent dies and tags and we'll talk more about immuno fluorescence. But for now this here concludes our introduction to staining. And moving forward. Once again, we'll continue to talk about all of these different types of stains in their own separate videos, starting with the simple staining. So I'll see you all in our next video.

