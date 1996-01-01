Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
In a hydrocarbon solution, the gold compound
1CH323AuPH3 decomposes into ethane 1C2H62 and a
different gold compound, 1CH32AuPH3. The following
mechanism has been proposed for the decomposition of
1CH323AuPH3:
Step 1: 1CH323 AuPH3 Δ k1 k -1 1CH323Au + PH3 1fast2
Step 2: 1CH323 Au ¡k2 C2H6 + 1CH32Au 1slow2
Step 3: 1CH32Au + PH3 ¡k3 1CH32AuPH3 1fast2
(c) What is the molecularity
of each of the elementary steps?