Reaction Mechanism Practice Problems

The contact process, a method for manufacturing sulfuric acid, has the following mechanism:

2 SO 2 (g) + O 2 (g) ⇌ 2 SO 3 (g) Faster, reversible

SO 3 (g) + H 2 SO 4 (l) → H 2 S 2 O 7 (l) Slow, rate-determining

H 2 S 2 O 7 (l) + H 2 O(l) → 2H 2 SO 4 (l)

The overall reaction for the process has the following experimental rate law: Rate = k[SO 2 ]2[O 2 ].

Is the mechanism given above consistent with the experimental rate law?