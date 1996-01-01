Reaction Mechanism Practice Problems
The contact process, a method for manufacturing sulfuric acid, has the following mechanism:
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2 SO3(g) Faster, reversible
SO3(g) + H2SO4(l) → H2S2O7(l) Slow, rate-determining
H2S2O7(l) + H2O(l) → 2H2SO4(l)
The overall reaction for the process has the following experimental rate law: Rate = k[SO2]2[O2].
Is the mechanism given above consistent with the experimental rate law?
The mechanism for the decomposition of A in an aqueous solution is described in the following equations:
A(aq) + OH−(aq) → B(aq) + H2O(l)
B(aq) → C(g) + OH−(aq)
If HCl is added to the solution, what will happen to the rate of the overall reaction?
The rate of the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is directly proportional to the concentration of H2O2 and Pt (Rate = k [H2O2] [Pt]). Shown below is the reaction mechanism.
Step 1. Pt + H2O2 → H2O + Pt(O) (slow)
Step 2. Pt(O) + H2O2 → Pt + O2 + H2O (fast)
Overall equation: 2 H2O2 → O2 + H2O
Explain why Pt is in the rate law but is not in the overall chemical equation.
Shown in the mechanism below is the catalyzed decomposition of hydrogen peroxide. Determine the catalyst/s and the reaction intermediate/s.
Step 1. H2O2 + 2 Br- + 2 H+ → 2 H2O + Br2
Step 2. H2O2 + Br2 → 2 Br- + 2 H+ + O2
Provide the balanced chemical equation for the overall reaction of the following mechanism:
2SO2(g) + O2(g) ⇌ 2SO3(g) Faster, reversible
SO3(g) + H2O(l) → H2SO4(aq) Slower, rate-determining
The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide is catalyzed by platinum and involves the following steps:
Step 1. Pt + H2O2 → H2O + Pt(O)
Step 2. Pt(O) + H2O2 → Pt + O2 + H2O
Determine which is the reaction intermediate.
Which of the following statements is true regarding the rate-determining step in a reaction mechanism?
Which of the following is true about the relationship between the exponents in the rate law and the coefficients in a balanced chemical equation for an overall reaction?
Carbon dioxide and nitrogen monoxide are formed when carbon monoxide reacts with nitrogen dioxide. Using dashed lines to show the atoms that have weak links, illustrate the most probable transition state.
CO (g) + NO2 (g) → CO2 (g) + NO (g)
Consider the following reaction mechanism:
OCl–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + OH–(aq) (fast equilibrium)
I–(aq) + HOCl(aq) → HOI(aq) + Cl–(aq) (slow)
HOI(aq) + OH–(aq) → H2O(l) + OI–(aq) (fast)
Determine the catalyst and intermediate(s).
A. No catalyst, intermediate = HOCl, HOI, OH–
B. No catalyst, intermediates = H2O, HOCl, HOI, OH–
C. Catalyst = H2O, intermediates = HOCl, HOI, OH–
D. Catalyst = H2O, intermediate = HOCl, HOI
Consider the following reaction: OCl–(aq) + I–(aq) → OI–(aq) + Cl–(aq). The proposed reaction mechanism is as follows:
OCl–(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + OH–(aq) k1 = forward reaction; k–1 = reverse reaction (fast equilibrium)
I–(aq) + HOCl(aq) → HOI(aq) + Cl–(aq) k2 (slow)
HOI(aq) + OH–(aq) → H2O(l) + OI–(aq) k3 (fast)
Establish a relationship between the rate constant k and the elementary reaction rate constants.
Consider the hypothetical formation of XYZ from XY and Z2 with the following reaction mechanism:
XY + XY → X2Y2
X2Y2 + Z2 → 2 XYZ
Predict the rate law of the reaction given that the first step is the slow step.
Enzymes are biological catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions. The substrate (S) attaches to the enzyme (E) to form an enzyme-substrate complex (ES). The enzyme-substrate complex then dissociates to release the enzyme (E) and the product (P).
E + S ⇌ ES (fast)
ES → E + P (slow)
Uncompetitive inhibitors (I) are substances that bind to the enzyme-substrate complex instead of the enzyme (like competitive inhibitors). Write an elementary step to add to this mechanism to account for the reaction of ES with I.
The reaction between NO2 and CO takes place in two steps:
Step 1: NO2 + NO2 → NO3 + NO
Step 2: NO3 + CO → NO2 + CO2
The observed rate law for the reaction is rate=k[NO2]2. Assuming that the rate law and the above mechanism are both correct, what can be said about the relative rates of the two reaction steps?
Consider the following reaction with a two-step mechanism:
Step 1: 2 NO2 → NO3 + NO (slow)
Step 2: NO3 + CO → NO2 + CO2 (fast)
Would the rate law change if the reaction occurred in a single step? If yes, what would be the new rate law?
Which of the following statements about a bimolecular elementary reaction is correct?
A proposed mechanism has the following steps:
Step 1: Ag+(aq) + Ce4+(aq) ↔ Ag2+(aq) + Ce3+(aq)
Step 2: Tl+(aq) + Ag2+(aq) → Tl2+(aq) + Ag+(aq)
Step 3: Tl2+(aq) + Ce4+(aq) → Tl3+(aq) + Ce3+(aq)
What is the catalyst?
The reaction of hydrogen (H2) with iodine (I2) produces hydrogen iodide (HI).
H2(g) + I2(g) → 2 HI(g)
The reaction was performed in such a way that the concentration of I2 was kept constant over the course of the reaction. The natural log of the concentration of H2 was plotted against time and the following graph was obtained:
Determine if the mechanism below is consistent with the obtained data:
I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g) (fast)
H2(g) + 2 I(g) → 2 HI(g) (slow)
Consider the following mechanism:
Step 1: NO2(g) + NO2(g) → NO3(g) + NO(g)
Step 2: NO3(g) + CO(g) → NO2(g) + CO2(g)
Does NO3(g) act as a catalyst or intermediate for the reaction mechanism shown?
Methane reacts with bromine in gas phase to produce bromomethane. The reaction is found to follow a radical mechanism and takes place in several steps. The three main mechanistic steps that produce the product are:
Step 1: Br2(g) → 2 Br(g) (fast)
Step 2: Br(g) + CH4(g) → HBr(g) + CH3(g) (slow)
Step 3: CH3(g) + Br(g) → CH3Br (fast)
Using the above mechanism, write an equation for the overall reaction.
The decomposition of ozone in the atmosphere is proposed to occur via the following mechanism:
Step 1: Cl(g) + O3(g) → ClO(g) + O2(g)
Step 2: ClO(g) + O3(g) → Cl(g) + 2 O2(g)
Identify the intermediate.
The gas-phase reaction between NO2 and CO was studied:
NO2(g) + CO(g) → CO2(g) + NO(g)
It was observed that the reaction takes place in two steps and it is second order in terms of NO2 and zero order in terms of CO. The mechanism for the reaction is:
Step 1: NO2(g) + NO2(g) → NO3(g) + NO(g) (slow)
Step 2: NO3(g) + CO(g) → NO2(g) + CO2(g) (fast)
Do these two reactions add to give the overall reaction?
Hydrogen peroxide decomposes quickly into water and oxygen gas in the presence of a platinum catalyst. The decomposition reaction takes place in two steps:
Step 1: Pt + H2O2 → H2O + Pt(O) (slow)
Step 2: Pt(O) + H2O2 → Pt + O2 + H2O (fast)
Identify the molecularity of each individual step.
Determine the molecularity of the following gas-phase elementary reaction:
2 NOCl(g) → 2 NO(g) + Cl2(g)
Also, write the correct rate law for this reaction.
The reaction 3 A + B → 2 C + D was proposed to observe the following three-step mechanism:
Step 1: A + B ⇌ F (fast)
Step 2: F + A → C + G (slow)
Step 3: G + A → C + D (fast)
What is the rate law predicted by the mechanism?
The reaction H2(g) + I2(g) → 2 HI(g) was thought to occur via a two-step mechanism:
Step 1: I2(g) ⇌ 2 I(g) (fast equilibrium)
Step 2: 2 I(g) + H2(g) → 2 HI(g) (slow)
Determine the rate law for the reaction.
The reaction O3(g) + 2 NO2(g) → O2(g) + N2O5(g) was determined to be first order with respect to both O3(g) and NO2(g). The following reaction mechanism was proposed:
O3(g) + NO2(g) → NO3(g) + O2(g)
NO3(g) + NO2(g) → N2O5(g)
Based on the rate law, which is the rate-determining step.
What is the rate law for the overall reaction represented by the diagram below where the black circles are carbon and red circles are oxygen if the 2nd step is the rate-determining step?
Consider the reaction below:
A + C → AC
The reaction is first-order in A and first-order in C.
Two mechanisms are proposed for the reaction:
Mechanism 1 (single-step):
A + C → AC
Mechanism 2:
B + C ↔ BC fast
A + BC → AC + B slow
Are both mechanisms valid? If yes, what experimental data would you need to identify to favor mechanism 2?
Consider the reaction below:
A + 2 C → AC2
The reaction is second-order in A and zero-order in C.
Is the proposed mechanism below valid?
2 A + B → A2B slow
A2B + 2 C → A2 + BC2 fast
A2 + BC2 → AC2 + B fast
Consider the reaction below:
A + C2 → AC2
The reaction is first-order in A and first-order in C2.
Two mechanisms are proposed for the reaction:
Mechanism 1 (single-step):
A + C2 → AC2
Mechanism 2:
B + C2 → BC + C slow
A + BC → AB + C fast
AB + 2 C → AC2 + B fast
Are both mechanisms valid? If yes why?
Identify the overall reaction for the reaction mechanism below:
AB + C2D ↔ AC2D + B Fast
B + AB ↔ AB2 Slow
AC2D+ AB2 → A2B2C2D Fast
Identify the number of elementary steps of the mechanism represented by the energy diagram below:
Identify the intermediates in the mechanism.
A2 ↔ A Fast
A + CB → C + BA Slow
A + BA → BA2 Fast
Identify the order of the reaction based on the energy diagram and proposed mechanism:
Step 1: AB + C → AC + B
Step 2: AC + B → ACB
Identify the rate law for the theoretical three-step mechanism below:
A2 ↔ A Fast
A + CB → C + BA Slow
A + BA → BA2 Fast
Identify the intermediate and catalyst in the following mechanism.
Step 1: X + Y → XY
Step 2: XY + Z → XZ + Y
Overall: X + Z → XZ
For the given elementary reaction equation
CO2 (g) + NO (g) → CO (g) + NO2(g)
a. Determine the order with respect to CO2
b. Determine the overall order of the reaction
c. Identify the type of the elementary reaction (unimolecular, bimolecular, or termolecular)
What is the rate law for the given mechanism?
H2 + 2Pt → 2 PtH
C3H6 + PtH → C3H7Pt (slow)
C3H7Pt + PtH → C3H7 + 2 Pt
Write the rate law for the overall reaction of the given mechanism
Step 1: A → B + C + D Equilibrium
Step 2: D + E → F Slow
_______________________________
Overall: A + E → B + C + F
The concentration-time data for the reaction of hypochlorite ion (ClO−) and bromide ion (Br−) are given in the table below. The products are hypobromite ion (BrO−) and chloride ion (Cl−).
The following mechanism is proposed for this reaction:
ClO−(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ HOCl(aq) + OH−(aq) Faster, reversible
HOCl(aq) + Br−(aq) → HOBr(aq) + Cl−(aq) Slow, rate-determining
HOBr(aq) + OH−(aq) → H2O(l) + BrO−(aq) Fast
Is the proposed mechanism consistent with the rate law? Express the rate constant in terms of the rate constants for the elementary steps in the proposed mechanism.