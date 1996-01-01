The following reaction of 2 Br2 (g) + 2 NO (g) → N2 (g) + 2 Br2O (g) has the following rate law:Rate = k [Br2][NO]2. The proposed mechanism for the reaction is:
Br2 (g) + NO2 (g) → N (g) + Br2O (g) [SLOW]
N (g) + NO (g) → N2 (g) + O (g) [FAST]
O (g) + Br2 (g) → Br2O (g) [FAST]
Which of the following statements is/are false?
a) The rate determining step is bimolecular.
b) There are three elementary steps in the reaction mechanism.
c) The mechanism possesses a catalyst.
d) O is the only reaction intermediate in this reaction mechanism.
e) This is not a valid mechanism for the reaction.