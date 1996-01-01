Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Consider the gas-phase reaction:
H2( g) + I2( g)¡2 HI( g)
The reaction was experimentally determined to be first order in
H2 and first order in I2. Consider the proposed mechanisms.
Proposed mechanism I:
H2( g) + I2( g)¡2 HI( g) Single step
Proposed mechanism II:
I2(g) Δk1k-12 I(g) Fast
H2( g) + 2 I( g) ¡k22 HI( g) Slow
b. What kind of experimental evidence might lead you to favor
mechanism II over mechanism I?