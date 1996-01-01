Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Consider the gas-phase reaction: H2( g) + I2( g)¡2 HI( g) The reaction was experimentally determined to be first order in H2 and first order in I2. Consider the proposed mechanisms. Proposed mechanism I: H2( g) + I2( g)¡2 HI( g) Single step Proposed mechanism II: I2(g) Δk1k-12 I(g) Fast H2( g) + 2 I( g) ¡k22 HI( g) Slow b. What kind of experimental evidence might lead you to favor mechanism II over mechanism I?

