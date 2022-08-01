Reaction Mechanism Concept 3

now we're going to stay here in a reaction mechanism. One of the elementary steps is classified as a slow step. And when we say slow step, we're going to say that is the rate determining step. That limits the overall rate of a chemical reaction. Because remember you're only as fast as your slowest step. Now, we're going to say for a slow step, we're going to say that the coefficients of the reactant are equal to the reaction orders of the rate law. Remember we talked about calculating rate laws beforehand by using a chart and a list of values. But now we can look at the reaction mechanism, locate our slow step, use its coefficients, and that can give us the reaction orders. Right? So this is just another way of connecting rate law to our chemical reactions. In this case are chemical reactions are elementary steps that comprise a reaction mechanism.

