Hello everyone. Today we are being asked to determine the molecular charity of the following gas phase elementary reaction. We have to follow a chemical reaction here we are then asked to write the correct rate law for this reaction. So it's important to recall that molecular charity. So molecular charity is the number of different molecules that collide with one another. So they're going to collide with each other to form products. Since this reaction is elementary as described in the question, stem geometric constant for the reactant to actually represents the number of molecules the N. O. C. O molecules that collected from the products. Therefore we can see that this reaction is by molecular because it deals with two molecules. Secondly, for the rate law, we can write that the rate is equal to some constant K. Times our molecule and oOCl. And since there's two of those were going to write a two for the exponent. And so this is a biomolecular reaction with the following great law. I hope this helped. And until next time.

