Consider the reaction: 2 NH3(aq) + OCl - (aq)¡N2H4(aq) + H2O(l ) + Cl - (aq) This three-step mechanism is proposed: NH3(aq) + OCl - (aq) Δk1k2NH2Cl(aq) + OH- (aq) Fast NH2Cl(aq) + NH3(aq) ¡k3N2H5+ (aq) + Cl - (aq) Slow N2H5+ (aq) + OH- (aq) ¡k4N2H4(aq) + H2O(l ) Fast a. Show that the mechanism sums to the overall reaction.

