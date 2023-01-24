Channels
15. Chemical Kinetics
Reaction Mechanism
Problem
What distinguishes the rate-determining step from the other steps in a reaction mechanism? How does the ratedetermining step affect the observed rate law?
Relevant Solution
2m
Play a video:
