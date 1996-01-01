Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Enzymes are often described as following the two-step
mechanism:
E + S Δ ES 1fast2
ES ¡ E + P 1slow2
where E = enzyme, S = substrate,
ES = enzyme9substrate complex, and P = product.
(b) Molecules that can bind
to the active site of an enzyme but are not converted into
product are called enzyme inhibitors. Write an additional
elementary step to add into the preceding mechanism to
account for the reaction of E with I, an inhibitor.