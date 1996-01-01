Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction of silver nitrate solution with lead to chlorate solution using the activity series only. So we have let we have silver nitrate and lead. Great. And if we look we have two parts to each molecule, we have a metal plus a poly atomic ion. So that would make this a double displacement reaction. The activity series only works for single displacement reactions and no reaction will occur anyways because the metals cannot be further oxidized because they're in ionic compounds, they will disassociate when put in a quick solutions, they're going to completely dissociate so they cannot be further oxidized. So no reaction will occur and we couldn't have used the activity series even if it could have. So that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

