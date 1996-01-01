everyone. So here we have a reaction of hydrogen gas with chlorine gas. Were asked to provide the balance equation. So how's your guess gonna be h. 2? Yes, Chlorine Gas Can Be Cl two. Yes. And it's gonna yell. Hcl Yes. And for the balance he plays and we need to look at all the elements on both sides of the reaction, on both sides. We have a hydrogen in a chlorine. Over here we have two hydrogen to chlorine. And over here we have one hydrogen and one chlorine. You see, we have two chlorine on the reactive side and one on the product side. Most of our two over here, We're gonna get to put a two in front of hydrogen chloride. They never have to hydrogen over here as well. And now this is balanced. So we're gonna have hydrogen gas plus chlorine gas and it's gonna yell too. Agent chloride. Yes. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.

