Hello everyone. So in this video we're seeing which of these four different medals can be obtained as a free medal by looking at the activity series. Let's kind of run out the activity series. Order for these four different metals. So an increasing order and activity we have aluminum, zinc, lead and then palladium. Alright, now that we know this order, let's go ahead and take a look at these four different elements. So based off of purely just activities table, activity series, table, there's some information that we can gather. So this activities um series can be found in your textbook, given to you by professor and these are just kind of notes that I have. So for palladium this cannot displace H two from H 20. And its liquid state steam or acid for aluminum as well as think actually. So we'll just actually combine these two then these two can displace H two from steam war acid. Alright and lastly for lead, this can displace H two from acid. So these are notes that have gathered and looking at the activity series. The categories also correspond to how metals are obtained. So, with that being said for palladium, these can be obtained via hitting with oxygen or this exists as a free medal for the aluminum. This can be attained via electrolysis for zinc just right over here for zinc, this can be obtained via heating with carbon and lastly for lead, this can be attained via heating with carbon. Alright, so now that we have kind of wrote so much notes for all three or all four of our medals, we can deduce that palladium can be extracted as a free medal, so that's going to be our final answer for this problem, then. Thank you all so much for watching.

