Hi everyone for this problem, we're told to provide a balanced reaction equation for the reaction of hydrogen gas and an acquis solution of silver nitrate. And we need to refer to the activity series. So we have hydrogen gas and silver nitrate. Okay, so we need to see the position of these two on the activity series to see if the reaction is going to take place. So if we order this from highest to lowest in terms of reactivity to oxidation, we see that hydrogen falls above silver. So that means that our hydrogen is more reactive two oxidation. And when our hydrogen undergoes oxidation, it is going to form H plus. Okay, and now we can write out our reaction. So it says we need to balance it so we need to make sure it's balanced. So we have hydrogen gas reacts with silver nitrate to yield and this is a single replacement reaction. So it's going to yield nitric acid and silver. Okay, so we need to make sure that this is balanced. So we have let's take a look at what we have here. So on The left side we have H2 gas. So that means we have two hydrogen. So that means we need to hydrogen is on the right, so we'll add a two here. So we have two hydrogen on the left and two hydrogen on the right for our nitric acid. We see we have H N 03 that N 03 has, we have to know threes. So that means we need to add a two here so that we can have two oh three's. That makes us so we can say we have to and oh three two and 03 by adding a two in front of our silver nitrate that gives us two silvers. And so we need to add to here to balance our silvers. So we have two silvers, two silvers, And we can leave a one here for our hydrogen gas so that is now balanced and this is going to be our final balanced reaction. Okay, that's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

