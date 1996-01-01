Hi everyone for this problem, we're told to provide the chemical equation. If a reaction occurs when palladium metal is added to an aqueous solution of nitric acid, and we're told to refer to the activity series. So if we refer to the activity series and find the location of palladium on it, we see that it is very low on our activity series, and this means that it is least reactive to oxidation, which means that palladium cannot displace hydrogen from liquid water, steam or acid. So because of that, we are not going to have a reaction. Okay. And we know that by its position on the activity series. So for this, we have no reaction. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

