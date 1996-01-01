Hey everyone in this example, we're asked whether sulfuric acid can dissolve silver and if so, write the balanced equation for the reaction, we also need to answer how much of formula sulfuric acid in middle leaders is needed to dissolve 3.20 g of silver. So what we need to write out, our two reactions are first is going to be our oxidation of Silver medal, which is formed from our silver plus one, carry on gaining an electron. And when we look up the oxidation of our silver medal according to our potential electrode table in our textbooks, we would see that silver in its oxidation has a value equal to 0.80 volts. For a second reaction, we're going to show that sulfuric acid will actually oxidize as its ion, which is our sulfate an ion, we recall as S. 042 minus where it's going to react with four atoms of hydride and gain two electrons to form sulfurous acid Plus one Mole of Water. And we would see that for the oxidation of our sulfate an ion, we have a reduction potential value from our textbooks of 0.20V. And so because we can say that 0.80V is greater than 0.20V, we would say therefore silver will not dissolve in sulfuric acid. And so we won't be able to answer the second part of our question. So for our final answer, we would say that sulfuric acid cannot dissolve silver. And so this statement here will be. I'm sorry about that. So this part of our statement is going to be our final answer. To complete this example, sulfuric acid will not be able to dissolve silver because it has a lower reduction potential value for the oxidation of sulfate as an ion. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.

