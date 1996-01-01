Hi everyone for this problem we're told to consider the following substances. five g of powdered platinum and five g of powdered chromium metal identify the metal that will react with 650 mL of a 6500.50 moller Nicoll to nitrate solution, Assuming that the reaction goes to completion, calculate the polarity of the Nickel two plus ions remaining after the reaction is complete. Okay, so let's go ahead and get started. We're going to need to refer to the activity series to see which metal is going to be more reactive to oxidation. And so when we look at the activity series and we identify the metals were told that we have platinum and chromium. So we need to look at the position of both of these medals on our activity series. And we also have Yes. So let's go ahead and do that. So we have chromium is higher than nickel and platinum. So this is our medals ranked in order from highest to lowest. And so we have chromium is ranked higher or the highest. So that means it is more reactive to oxidation. Okay, so that means our chromium is what is going to react with the nickel to nitrate. So we can go ahead and write out a reaction for this and we need to make sure that it's balanced. So we have our chromium is going to react with our nickel nitrate solution and this is a single displacement reaction. So it's going to yield the following products. Okay, so now we just need to make sure we balance everything. So we have on the left side we have two nitrates. And on the right side we have three nitrates. So in order to balance it, we're going to go ahead and put a three here And a two here. So that means we have six nitrates. So those are balanced by adding a three in front of the nickel nitrate on the left. That gives us three nickels. So that means we need to add a three here and by adding that too. So now we have three nickel here and three nickel here. So our nickels are balanced by adding a two in front of our chromium nitrate solution. That gives us two chromium. So we need to add a two here. So now we have to chromium to chromium. Okay, so now our reaction is balanced. Okay, so we can go ahead and get rid of this and this. I'll move our reaction up to the top so that we can complete the second part. We're told to calculate the modularity of nickel two plus ions remaining after the reaction is complete. So because we have to react mints here, we need to determine the limiting reagent, so which one of which one of our reactant is going to run out first. Okay, so we need to calculate how many moles of nickel each of our reactant are going to produce. So that's going to be the next step. So we're going to say how many malls of nickel is produced from how many moles of nickel is produced from chromium and then the second one is how many moles of nickel is produced from nickel to nitrate. Okay, so we're going to determine our limiting reagent. So let's go ahead and get started for our chromium. We have, we're told we have five g of powdered chromium. So five grams of chromium. And we want to know how many moles of nickel is produced from this five g of chromium. So looking at our reaction, we need the molar mass of chromium to go from grams to moles of chromium. So using the molar mass in one mole of chromium, we have 51. 619g of chromium. That's the molar mass from the periodic table. And now we can use the multiple ratio between Nickel and chromium to find moles of nickel. So for there's three moles of nickel for every two moles of chromium. And we got that from our balanced equation. So now we can see that our grams of chromium cancel our moles of chromium cancel. So now we're left with Are moles of nickel that's going to be produced from our five g of chromium. And when we do that, we see we get 0. moles of nickel. Okay, so now we need to do the same thing. But for nickel to nitrate and we'll see which one is our limiting re agent. So let's make this a little smaller. So now let's go ahead and do the same thing for our other reactant. So we also we have 650 ml of nickel to nitrate. Okay so that's what we're starting with. Okay um we need to go from middle leaders to leaders. So in one leader We have no leaders. Now for nickel to nitrate. They gave us the malaria T. And malaria T. Is moles over leader. So we can use the molar itty of the nickel to nitrate to go from volume of nickel to nitrate. Two moles of nickel produced. So let's go ahead and plug in that malaria T. Or we have 0.500 malls of nickel to nitrate Per one L of solution. So now we know that. So this I'm going to write it up here. Okay that's the polarity. And so now we can use the multiple ratio in order to solve. Okay, so for every three moles of nickel We have three moles of nickel to nitrate. Okay, so from here let's make sure our units cancel, we have male leaders of nickel to nitrate cancel. Leaders cancel moles of nickel to nitrate cancel. And now we're left with moles of nickel produced from mL of nickel to nitrate. So we get 0. moles of nickel produced from nickel to nitrate. Alright. So now we need to identify our limiting re agent. Which one is which one of our reactant is going to run out first and it is our chromium. Okay so now that we figured out our limiting reactant, we can subtract the two to see how many moles of nickel to nitrate is going to be left. So we have 0.325 malls minus 0.144 moles is going to equal 0.181 malls of Nicole to nitrate. Okay so now using this we can calculate how many moles of nickel two ions will have. Okay and we can do this. Bye. Using the multiple ratio and one more of nickel to nitrate. How many moles of nickel two ions do we have? We have one more of Nicole ions. Okay, so that gives us zero point 181 malls van I two plus ions, nickel two plus ions. Okay now it's asking us to calculate the molar itty of nickel two plus ions. So my parity as we said is moles over leader. So we know how many moles of nickel two ions we have. Now we need to divide it by the leaders of our solution. And then we're done. So let's do that final step. Going to erase this. So similarity is equal to moles over leader And we have we calculated 0.181 moles of nickel two ions divided by what is our Volume? Our volume is 600 or 0.650 liters. We need to write that in leaders even though we are given in milliliters, so divide 650 mL by 1000 and we get 0.650 liters. And this gives us a final mill arat E of 0. Moeller, nickel two plus ions. Okay, and that is our final answer. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

