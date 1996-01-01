Hi everyone here we have a question asking us to give the balanced and ionic equation for the reaction of the fallen reactant, sodium metal and acetic acid CH three C. O. H. sodium is more reactive to oxidation because it is higher in the activity series than hydrogen. So it can displace hydrogen from water, steam and acids which means it will displace it in acetic acid. So are balanced molecular equation is going to be to sodium solid Plus two acetic acid. Acquis forms to sodium acetate acquis plus hydrogen which was displaced by sodium gasses. So for the complete ionic equation, what we're going to do is split our acquis species into ions because they're going to dissociate in water. So we're going to have to sodium solid plus two acetate Aquarius plus two hydrogen coming from the acetic acid forms too. sodium acquis plus two acetate a quiz plus hydrogen gashes. And now that we have our complete ionic equation, we're going to cancel out our common ions. So we're getting rid of our acetate here And that leaves us with two sodium solid plus two hydrogen acquis forms to sodium acquis Plus hydrogen, two gasses and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

