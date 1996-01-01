Activity Series Practice Problems
The reactivity of metal (M) was studied and it was recorded that it does not react with water or steam but it can displace H+ from acids to produce H2 gas. A mass of 1.500 g of the metal was reacted with oxygen to produce a metal oxide, then the metal oxide was further reacted to form a metal sulfide. If 1.905 g of the metal sulfide was produced, determine the identity of the metal.
Metals in nature can be found as free metals and some are found in ores as compounds. For example, platinum can be found as an isolated metal, copper can be extracted from copper(II) sulfide ore by roasting in the presence of air, and zinc can be extracted from zinc(II) oxide by reduction with carbon. Referring to the activity series, identify which of the following metals could be extracted from its oxide via reduction with carbon.
You are given a solution of an unknown liquid. Which of the following metals will determine if the solution is water or an acid?
The reactions shown below occur between an aqueous cation and a solid metal. Determine if purple metal will react with a solution of red cations.
Look at the position of each element in the periodic table. Which reaction would not occur?
Metals can be obtained in a variety of states: Pt is found as free metal, Cu is extracted by heating Cu2S in oxygen, and Fe is extracted by heating Fe2O3 with carbon. Looking at the activity series, which of the following can be obtained as the free metal?
Use the reactions below to list A, B, C, and D by increasing order of their reducing ability.
A + B+ → no reaction
C + D+ → C+ + D
A + C+ → A+ + C
B + C+ → no reaction
Give the balanced net ionic equation for the reaction of the following reactants: sodium metal and acetic acid, CH3COOH.
Write balanced chemical equations (if applicable) for the reaction of silver nitrate solution with lead (II) chlorate solution using the activity series only.
Using the activity series, write balanced chemical equations (if applicable) for the reaction of hydrogen gas with lead nitrate solution.
Can H2SO4 dissolve Ag? If so, write the balanced equation for the reaction.
How much 4.0 M of H2SO4 in mL is needed to dissolve 3.20 g of Ag?
When the lanthanum metal undergoes oxidation, it commonly forms La3+ ions. The ease of oxidation of lanthanum was studied and the following data were gathered:
I) Zinc metal deposited on the strip when a strip of lanthanum metal was immersed in an aqueous solution of Zn(NO3)2.
II) Lanthanum metal deposited on the strip when a strip of sodium metal was in an aqueous solution of La(NO3)3.
Based on this information, determine which elements best define the lanthanum's position in the activity series?
Nitrogen dioxide gas (NO2) is widely used as an oxidizer in hybrid rocket fuels. In the process, NO2 is reduced. The structure of NO2 is shown below. Explain why NO2 is easily reduced.
The activity series of halogens can be illustrated by the following reactions:
Cl2(aq) + 2 NaBr(aq) → 2 NaCl(aq) + Br2(aq)
Br2(aq) + 2 NaI(aq) → 2 NaBr(aq) + I2(aq)
Based on these reactions, predict the most stable halogen upon mixing with other halides.
Consider the following substances: 5.00 g powdered platinum and 5.00 g powdered chromium metal. Identify the metal that will react with 650.0 mL of a 0.500 M nickel (II) nitrate solution. Assuming that the reaction goes to completion, calculate the molarity of the Ni2+ ions remaining after the reaction is complete.
Provide the chemical equation if a reaction occurs when palladium metal is added to an aqueous solution of nitric acid. Refer to the activity series.
Provide a balanced reaction equation for the reaction of hydrogen gas and an aqueous solution of silver nitrate. Refer to the activity series.
Provide a balanced reaction equation when a piece of aluminum metal is submerged in a copper(II) chloride solution. Refer to the activity series.
Consider the following substances: 5.00 g powdered platinum and 5.00 g powdered chromium metal. Identify the metal that will react with 650.0 mL of a 1.5 M nickel (II) nitrate solution.
You are provided the following reagents: antimony, platinum, nickel, aqueous copper(II) chloride solution, and hydrochloric acid solution. Assuming the reaction undergoes in an Erlenmeyer flask with a balloon attached to it, which combination of reagents would you use to obtain a chemical reaction that will fill up the balloon? Determine the identity of the gas that fills up the ballon.
Sterling silver is an alloy made up of silver, Ag(s), and other metals. Propose a method to obtain a pure silver sample from a sterling silver that is made up of silver, Ag(s), and zinc, Zn(s).
For the reaction of solid sodium with liquid water, provide the balanced equation.
For the reaction of hydrogen gas with chlorine gas, provide the balanced equation.
The following half-reactions are arranged from most reactive to least reactive.
Br2 (l) + e–→ 2 Br– (aq)
Cu+ (aq) + e– → Cu (s)
Mo3+ (aq) + 3 e– → Mo(s)
Li+ (aq) + e– → Li (s)
i) Identify the strongest oxidizing agent
ii) Identify the strongest reducing agent?
iii) Will the following reaction proceed? Mo3+ (aq) + Cu (s) → Mo(s) + Cu+ (aq)
Based on the activity series trends for the following halogens:
F2 (aq) + 2 NaCl (aq) → 2 NaF (aq) + Cl2 (aq)
Cl2 (aq) + 2 NaBr (aq) → 2 NaCl (aq) + Br2 (aq)
Predicts the products for the following reactions, if no reaction occurs, write NO REACTION.
1. Cl2 (aq) + LiF (aq) →
2. Cl2 (aq) + MgBr2 (aq) →
Complete the following reactions, if no reaction occurs, write NO REACTION.
1. MgCO3 Δ ⇌
2. Ba + H2O →
3. Na + H2 →
The following solutions were mixed and organic solvent added, according to the data below:
Solutions Organic layer color
Experiment 1: NaCl (aq) and I2 (aq) yellow
Experiment 2: NaCl (aq) and F2 (aq) yellow
Experiment 3: NaI (aq) and Cl2 (aq) yellow
Select the best choice:
a) only I2 is able to displace Cl ions
b) I2 and F2 are unable to displace Cl ions
c) F2 capable of displaying Cl and I ions
d) I2 and F2 are both able to displace Cl ions
Identify a metal that can be oxidized with an Cr3+ solution but not with an Sr2+ solution.
Identify a reactant that would be capable of oxidizing Pb metal to Pb2+.
a) ZnCl2
b) FeCl3
c) AgNO3
d) AlBr3
Use the activity series to determine the possible products of the following reaction and provide the balanced chemical equation.
Al(s) + KNO3(aq) →