17. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA Cloning
Problem 9.9a
Match the following choices to the statements in questions 7 through 10.
a. antisense
b. clone
c. library
d. Southern blot
e. vector
Self-replicating DNA for transmitting a gene from one organism to another.
