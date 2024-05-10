17. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA Cloning
Which of the following statements is true concerning recombinant DNA technology?
a. It will replace biotechnology in the future.
b. It is a single technique for genetic manipulation.
c. It is useful in manipulating genotypes but not phenotypes.
d. It involves modification of an organism’s genome.
