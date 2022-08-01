Productive vs. Latent State Infections

in this video, we're going to distinguish between productive infections and latent state infections. And so really there are two main types of fage infections. Once again, there are productive infections and there are latent state infections. Now the productive infections as its name implies, new fage particles are going to be produced. And so the production of these new fage particles during a productive infection could potentially kill or lice the cell when the cell ruptures, releasing viruses. Or on the other hand, a productive infection may not kill the host cell and so it's possible to host cell does not die, but it will continuously release and produce viruses. And so regardless if this host cell dies or not, productive infections are going to produce new fage particles. Now, during a latent state infection, the viral genome is going to silently integrate into the host cell's chromosome. But during a latent state infection, there will not be the production of any new fage particles. And so during a latent state infection, when the viral genome silently integrates in the host chromosome, the integration of the viral genome can change the genotype of the host cell. And by changing the genotype, of course, that's going to be changing the set of genes that it has. And also the viral genome that has been integrated into the host cell's chromosome can replicate as the host cell multiplies and divides into more cells. And so if we take a look at our image down below, notice the left hand side of the image is focusing in on a productive infection and so productive infections may or may not kill the host cell but which will notices during productive infections. New fage particles are going to be produced. And those fage particles once again it may kill or rupture or lice the cell releasing fage particles or it may not kill or rupture the cell. Um But new fage particles are going to be produced during a productive infection. Um And so on the right over here. What we're focusing in on is a latent ST infection. And during the latent state infection when the bacteria fage infects the bacteria, what you'll notice is that the fage genome is going to integrate into the host cell's chromosome. And so you can see the integrated fage D. N. A. Is being pointed out right here in this image. And so when the fage D. N. A. Is integrated like this, the uh cell is not going to be producing new fe ages. And so the host cell is going to uh basically host the viral genome and the viral genome is going to be silently integrated into the host cell's chromosome. And so the integration of the viral genome here once again can change the genotype of the host cell. And so it could give the host cell new properties. Um but the viral genome can also replicate as this host cell multiplies as well. And so we will get to learn and talk more about productive infections and latent state infections as we move forward in our course. But for now, this here concludes our brief differentiation of productive and Layton state infections. And once again, we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

