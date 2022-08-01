Lytic & Lysogenic Bacteriophages

in this video we're going to differentiate between lyric and Lissa genic bacteria pages. And so lyric fe ages are also sometimes referred to as virulent fae ages And these are bacteria pages that can cause a productive infection and this productive infection specifically will kill the infected host cell by cell like ISIS. Now listen to genic fage is, on the other hand, are sometimes referred to as temperate fage is. And so these Lissa genic, or temperate fage is our bacteria pages that can carry out a productive infection or they could carry out a latent state infection. And so we'll be able to learn more about these lice, a genic and temperate pages as we move along. But there are a few things that you should note here and that is that the fage DNA of a Lysa genic or temperate fage has the ability to integrate itself into the host chromosome, creating what scientists refer to as a pro fage. And a pro fage is really just the integrated fage DNA. And so this creates what is called a Lysa gin and a list login is a cell uh that is carrying a pro fage. And so this pro fage, the integrated fage DNA can either remain integrated indefinitely for long periods of time or the pro fage can actually excites itself or remove itself from the host chromosome in order to begin a lyric or productive infection. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of this and so notice at the top, we're showing you bacteria fage attachment where a bacteria fage like this one here is able to attach itself to a bacterial cell and the fade will inject its DNA into the host bacteria. And so if it is a little fage then it will be able to conduct the lyric cycle. And as the lyric cycle implies with the term lyric uh it is going to be a productive infection where new viruses are going to be made and it is going to occur result and sell license. And so you can see the lyric here in the lyrics cycle is for the uh license that occurs to sell rupturing. And so notice that these bacteria pages are being produced, making it a productive infection. And it does indeed lice and kill the cell. And so all the pages are able to be released through license. Now, if it is a Lysa genic or a temperate fage then it will induce the lice a jet or it can induce the light psychogenic cycle. And so in the list eugenic cycle, which will notice is that the injected fage D. N. A. Has the ability to integrate itself into the bacterial chromosome to create a pro fage. And once again, the profile page is really just the integrated fage DNA that has integrated itself into the host chromosome. And so once the fate has integrated itself into the host chromosome it can then be replicated alongside the host chromosome and be passed down to future progeny. Uh and uh it is possible for this profile page to excite itself to remove itself and to shift into a lyric cycle. And so that is what this green arrow that you see here over towards the lyric cycle represents. That a page that is Lissa genic is able to integrate to create a profile page. And the cell that contains the profile page is called a Lysa gin, like what we mentioned up above in our text. And so this profile page again has the ability to x ice itself, remove itself and to initiate a lyric cycle. And so we'll be able to talk more about this idea here as we move forward in our course. But for now, this here concludes our brief introduction to lyric bacteria pages and Lissa genic bacteria pages. And so I'll see you all in our next video.

