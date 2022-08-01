Map of Lesson on Bacteriophage Infections

in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to bacteria fage infections. And so first we need to recall from our previous lesson videos that bacteria pages are also sometimes referred to as fe ages. And so these bacteria pages are pages recall these are viruses that specifically infect bacterial cells and also recall that these bacteria phages can serve as a vehicle for horizontal gene transfer through trans direction. Now these fage infections can actually occur in a variety of different ways. And as we move forward in our course, we're going to talk about some of those different ways in which bacteria phages can infect cells. And so down below what we have is our map of the lesson on bacteria fage infections which is this image that you see down below. And so because this is a map of our lesson, you can actually use this map to help guide you as we move forward in our course talking about fage infections. And as always we're going to be exploring this map of our lesson by exploring the left most branches first and then zooming out to explore these branches in this order from left to right. And so what you'll notice here in this map is that fage infections can be categorized as either productive infections that cause cell death or they could be categorized as productive infections that do not cause cell death or these fage infections could be latent state infections. Now in terms of the productive infections that cause cell death, these include lyric or virulent fae ages. And in these pages, what we're going to see as we move forward in our course and talk more about them is that it causes the host cell to lice. And so when the host cell lice is, it ruptures and bursts and the fe ages can be released. And so that's what we're seeing here is that the host cell is rupturing open and all of the bacteria phages can be released in this way as the cell is dying now for these latent state infections, these are going to be caused by lizzo genic fage is also known as temperate fe ages. And these lice eugenic phase is what we're going to see is that they are going to integrate silently into the host chromosome. And occasionally they will be able to cause something known as lisa genic conversion, which we will get to talk more about later in our course as we move forward in our course. But that is going to help prevent something known as super infection. And so again, we'll be able to talk more details about this later in our course as we move forward and then last but not least the last section of our map, we're looking at productive infections that do not cause cell death. And this includes filament tous pages. And so these filaments pages are going to be able to infect the host cell via the pill. I of the hosts up and so down below you can see a filament is fage infecting the host cell via its pillow. And once again, we'll be able to talk more about these filaments ISF ages uh and all of these different types of fage infections as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to bacteria fage infections. And once again, we'll be able to learn more about each of these pages in their own separate videos as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts