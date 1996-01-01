in this video we're going to begin our lesson on endo toxin and how endo toxin causes damage to the host. And so endo toxin is actually the specific molecule lipo Policy Sacha ride or L. P. S. For short. And so endo toxin or lipo Policy Sacha reid refer to the same exact specific molecule. And recall that this endo toxin or lipo Policy Sacha ride LPS is actually found in the outer membrane of gram negative cells. Now also recall that the lipo Policy Sacha ride or LPS contains the molecule lipid A. And so lipid A. Is actually going to be the toxic component of the L. P. S. That can actually trigger an inflammatory response and trigger other responses as well. And so lipid A. Can actually be released by these gram negative bacterial cells during bacterial cell multiplication or bacterial cell license. And so if we take a look at our image down below which will notice is over here on the left hand side we're showing you the gram negative cell wall and cell envelope and which will notice is that the gram negative cells have a very thin layer of peptidoglycan but surrounding their thin layer of peptidoglycan surrounding their thin cell wall. They have this outer membrane and in the outer membrane of gram negative cells is the endo toxin molecule. The lipo Policy Sacha ride or the L. P. S. And so if we zoom into this endo toxin or lipo Policy Sacha ride which will notice is that it has this O antigen region which is going to be a Policy Sacha ride. Then it has a core policy Sacha ride region which remains relatively consistent. The O antigen region tends to change across different strains of gram negative, different species of gram negative. And then at the very bottom which you'll see is this molecule here which is going to be the lipid a region of the endo toxin or of the lipo policy sacra and this region right here specifically the toxic component that can cause the damaging effects to the host. And so we'll get to talk a little bit more about endo toxin and its damaging effects as we move forward in our course. But for now this is our brief introduction to endo toxin and how it causes damage. And we'll be able to learn more as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

Hide transcripts