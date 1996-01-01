Lipid A Causes Septic Shock

in this video, we're going to talk about how lipid A. Can cause septic shock. And so recalled from some of our previous lesson videos that lipid A. Is the toxic portion of endo toxin or lipo policy Sacha ride. And recall that the endo toxin or lipo palace aka ride, is found in the outer membrane of gram negative bacteria. Now if these gram negative bacteria are lISZT or ruptured then that could cause the release of the lipid A molecule. And so if lipid A is released. And if lipid A infects the bloodstream then it could initiate a culmination of systematic responses referred to as septic shock. And so septic shock can include things such as fever, anemia or low red blood cell count, weakness, diarrhea and inflammation and lipid A can also cause life threatening cytokine storms which again recall that a cytokine storm is just a massive release of cytokines or chemicals that are used for communication signals during um immune responses. And so by causing this uh cytokine storm, it could result in rapid dilation of the blood vessels or rapid enlargement of the blood vessels. And that can decrease blood pressure significantly. And so septic shock can actually have physiological effects on the heart, the vascular system and other body organs as well. And ultimately septic shock because it is once again life threatening, it could potentially lead to death. And so if we take a look at our image down below. Notice on the left hand side over here we're showing you a person that has lungs that are infected with some kind of gram negative bacteria. And so notice that if the gram negative bacteria are able to enter into the bloodstream, then when these gram negative bacteria are LISZT or when they rupture they could release lipid a into the bloodstream. And so if the infection enters into the bloodstream uh then it could potentially move to other organs as well. And so organs such as the brain, kidneys, liver and heart are all examples of organs that could be infected. And so this could lead to once again uh septic shock and again septic shock because it can have physiological effects on all of these different organs here. Uh in many cases patients are not able to recover and it could lead to death. And so um again this year concludes our brief lesson on how lipid a cause is septic shock and how that can be life threatening. And we'll be able to get some practice of applying these concepts as we move forward and be able to learn more as well. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts