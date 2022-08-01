in this video, we're going to begin our introduction to innate immunity. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that innate immunity refers to routine protective mechanisms that are present at birth and help protect our bodies against a broad range of many different types of pathogens. Which is also why innate immunity is sometimes referred to as non specific immunity. Now in the immune responses, unlike adaptive immune responses, they developed very, very fast, generating a response usually within just a few hours rather than days or weeks. And also unlike adaptive immune responses, innate immune responses do not require previous exposure to the pathogen. And so this means that innate immune responses will generate a similar response to many different types of pathogens and will generate a similar response upon a first exposure to the pathogen as well as uh subsequent exposures to the pathogen. Now a classic example of an innate immune response is inflammation and we'll get to talk a lot more details about inflammation later in our course. But for now we can say that inflammation is an example of an innate immune response and it consists of a coordinated set of events that occurs when the body detects foreign antigens or if the body detects tissue damage. And so down below we're showing an image that shows you some of the main characteristics of inflammation. Again, a classic example of an innate immune response. And so again, we'll learn a lot more details about inflammation later in our course, but some of the characteristics of information includes swelling, heat altered function, redness and pain, and again upon being exposed to many different types of microbes and upon subsequent exposures to the same microbe. The innate immune response is going to be somewhat similar. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to innate immunity. And in our next lesson video will be able to talk about our map of the lesson on innate immunity. And so I'll see you all in that video.

