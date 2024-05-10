21. Principles of Disease
2) Avoiding Phagocytosis
2:24 minutes
Problem 15.6a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An encapsulated bacterium can be virulent because the capsule
a. resists phagocytosis.
b. is an endotoxin.
c. destroys host tissues.
d. kills host cells.
e. has no effect; because many pathogens do not have capsules, capsules do not contribute to virulence.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
14
views
Was this helpful?