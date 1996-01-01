The presence of leukocytes in urine indicates which of the following?
A
Liver cirrhosis
B
A urinary tract infection
C
Diabetes mellitus
D
Dehydration
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of leukocytes (white blood cells) in the body: they are part of the immune system and respond to infections or inflammation.
Recognize that leukocytes in urine typically indicate an immune response occurring in the urinary tract, suggesting the presence of infection or inflammation there.
Review the options given: liver cirrhosis, urinary tract infection, diabetes mellitus, and dehydration, and consider which condition is most directly associated with leukocytes appearing in urine.
Recall that liver cirrhosis primarily affects the liver and does not directly cause leukocytes to appear in urine, while diabetes mellitus and dehydration do not typically cause leukocytes in urine unless there is a secondary infection.
Conclude that the presence of leukocytes in urine is most commonly associated with a urinary tract infection, as this condition involves inflammation and immune response in the urinary system.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Microbiology Channel with a bite sized video explanation from Jason