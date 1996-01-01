Which of the following is true of a pure culture in microbiology?
A
It contains only one species of microorganism.
B
It cannot be used for studying microbial metabolism.
C
It is always obtained directly from environmental samples.
D
It contains multiple species growing together.
1
Understand the definition of a pure culture in microbiology: a pure culture consists of microorganisms that are all descendants of a single cell, meaning they are genetically identical or very similar and belong to the same species.
Recognize that a pure culture is essential for studying specific characteristics of a microorganism, such as its metabolism, because it eliminates the influence of other species.
Note that pure cultures are typically obtained by isolating a single species from a mixed environmental sample through techniques like streak plating, not directly from the environment without isolation.
Recall that a pure culture cannot contain multiple species growing together; if multiple species are present, it is considered a mixed culture.
Conclude that the statement 'It contains only one species of microorganism' correctly describes a pure culture.
