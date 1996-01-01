Why do probiotic supplements containing certain bacteria benefit human health instead of causing illness?
A
They introduce beneficial bacteria that help maintain a healthy balance of the gut microbiota.
B
They increase the acidity of the stomach to destroy all pathogens.
C
They eliminate all bacteria from the digestive tract, preventing any infections.
D
They directly attack and destroy human immune cells to prevent overreaction.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the gut microbiota: The human digestive tract contains a complex community of microorganisms, including bacteria, that play essential roles in digestion, immune function, and protection against harmful pathogens.
Recognize what probiotics are: Probiotic supplements contain specific strains of beneficial bacteria that, when ingested, can help restore or maintain the natural balance of the gut microbiota.
Analyze why probiotics benefit health: These beneficial bacteria compete with harmful microbes for nutrients and attachment sites, produce substances that inhibit pathogens, and stimulate the immune system in a balanced way.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Increasing stomach acidity to destroy all pathogens is not the primary function of probiotics; eliminating all bacteria would disrupt the microbiota balance and harm health; directly attacking immune cells would be harmful and is not a probiotic action.
Conclude that probiotics help maintain a healthy gut microbiota balance, which supports digestion and immune health, rather than causing illness.
