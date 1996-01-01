Which group of microorganisms would have the largest capacity to naturally remove sewage pollutants?
A
Aerobic bacteria
B
Viruses
C
Algae
D
Fungi
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of sewage pollutants, which typically include organic matter, nutrients, and various chemical compounds that need to be broken down or transformed to reduce pollution.
Recognize that microorganisms capable of degrading organic pollutants often rely on metabolic processes that use oxygen (aerobic respiration) or do not use oxygen (anaerobic respiration or fermentation).
Consider the metabolic capabilities of each group: aerobic bacteria use oxygen to efficiently break down organic matter, viruses do not metabolize or degrade pollutants, algae can uptake nutrients but are less efficient at breaking down complex organic pollutants, and fungi can degrade some organic matter but generally less efficiently in sewage treatment compared to aerobic bacteria.
Recall that aerobic bacteria have enzymes that allow them to oxidize organic compounds completely to carbon dioxide and water, making them highly effective in natural sewage treatment processes.
Conclude that among the given options, aerobic bacteria have the largest capacity to naturally remove sewage pollutants due to their metabolic efficiency and role in biodegradation.
