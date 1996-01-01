Which of the following is an example of how microbes can be beneficially used by humans?
A
Production of antibiotics such as penicillin
B
Causing infectious diseases like tuberculosis
C
Erosion of metal structures
D
Formation of acid rain
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking for an example of a beneficial use of microbes by humans, meaning how microbes help or provide advantages rather than cause harm.
Step 2: Review each option and classify it as beneficial or harmful. For example, 'Production of antibiotics such as penicillin' involves microbes producing substances that help treat infections, which is beneficial.
Step 3: Recognize that 'Causing infectious diseases like tuberculosis' is harmful because it involves microbes causing illness.
Step 4: Note that 'Erosion of metal structures' and 'Formation of acid rain' are environmental damages caused by microbial activity or related processes, so these are harmful effects.
Step 5: Conclude that the beneficial example is the production of antibiotics, where microbes are used by humans to create medicines that fight bacterial infections.
