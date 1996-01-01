Which component of a virus is absent in a typical cell?
A
Capsid
B
Plasma membrane
C
Cytoplasm
D
Ribosome
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of a virus. A virus typically consists of genetic material (DNA or RNA) enclosed within a protein coat called the capsid. Some viruses also have an outer lipid envelope derived from the host cell membrane.
Step 2: Review the components of a typical cell. Cells generally have a plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and ribosomes, which are essential for maintaining cellular functions and protein synthesis.
Step 3: Compare the components listed in the question with those found in cells. Plasma membrane, cytoplasm, and ribosomes are all standard parts of a cell's structure and function.
Step 4: Identify which component is unique to viruses and not found in cells. The capsid is a protein shell that protects viral genetic material and is not present in typical cells.
Step 5: Conclude that the capsid is the viral component absent in a typical cell, distinguishing viruses from cellular life forms.
