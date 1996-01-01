Which of the following illustrates a complex virus?
A
Poliovirus
B
Influenza virus
C
Bacteriophage T4
D
Hepatitis B virus
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what defines a complex virus. Complex viruses have more intricate structures than simple helical or icosahedral viruses, often including additional components such as tails, complex protein coats, or multiple layers.
Step 2: Review the structural characteristics of each virus option: Poliovirus is a simple icosahedral virus, Influenza virus is an enveloped virus with a segmented RNA genome, Hepatitis B virus is an enveloped DNA virus with a partially double-stranded genome, and Bacteriophage T4 is known for its complex structure including a head, tail, and tail fibers.
Step 3: Identify which virus has the hallmark features of a complex virus. Bacteriophage T4 has a distinct head-tail morphology with a contractile tail and base plate, which is characteristic of complex viruses.
Step 4: Compare the other viruses to confirm they do not have complex structures. Poliovirus, Influenza virus, and Hepatitis B virus lack the elaborate tail structures and additional components seen in complex viruses.
Step 5: Conclude that Bacteriophage T4 is the correct example of a complex virus based on its unique structural features.
