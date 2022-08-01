Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

In this video, we're going to begin our lesson on the scanning electron microscope or the S. E. M. And so the scanning electron microscope is commonly abbreviated as the S. E. M. And this is a microscope that will actually form a three D. Image or a three dimensional image. Unlike the T. E. M. The transmission electron microscope, which recall only forms two D. Images or two dimensional images. And so the ECM forms three D images from a beam of electron scattering off of a specimen surface. And so there are a variety of sample preparations that may be used for a scanning electron microscope, but they're mainly used for visualizing external cell structures on the surface of the specimen. And so if we take a look at this image down below, it's showing you a diagram of the scanning electron microscope or the S. E. M. And so notice over here on the left hand side, we're showing you an actual image of a scanning electron microscope, which is once again a very complex uh instrument and a very expensive instrument that is hooked up to a computer. And so over here we're showing you a little diagram of the scanning electron microscope. And so once again, there is an electron gun at the top, which is going to create an electron beam here, which is the uh, with the pink lines represent. And the electron beam is gonna pass through an electromagnetic lenses and uh, it's going to ultimately hit the actual specimen itself. So notice the specimens placement is different than that of the transmission electron microscope, and notice that the electrons are actually scattering off of the surface of the specimen. And so the scattered electrons can be detected by an electron collector. There's an amplifier in place and that ultimately projects the the image onto a viewing screen. And these are some of the images that can be captured by a scanning electron microscope, which again, is going to be important for visualizing external cell structures instead of internal cell structures, like the transmission electron microscope is used for. And so here is an image of some melting ice, an image of prairie holly hawk, pollen, algae, and bacterial cells and the surface of a butterfly wing. And so notice that all of these images are three dimensional and focused on observing external cell structures. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the scanning electron microscope or the ECM, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

