Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

In this video, we're going to briefly introduce transmission electron microscopes, or T E. M. S. And so transmission electron microscopes are commonly abbreviated as T E. M. S. And these are microscopes that form a two D. Image or a two dimensional image from a beam of electrons passing through a specimen. Now there are a variety of sample preparations that can be used to prepare a specimen for visualization under a transmission electron microscope. But many of these sample preparations are going to be used for visualizing internal cell structures. And so usually you want to associate the transmission to make electron microscope or the TM with the visualisation of internal cell structures. Now, these specimens that are being visualized under a T. E. M must be viewed in a vacuum and they have to be an extremely thin slices of just 20 to 100 nanometers. And so what that means is that there is some complex specimen preparation that's needed to be done before they can be visualized under transmission electron microscope. Now, what are the drawbacks is that sometimes this complex sample preparation can actually distort the cells and cause artificial artifacts to form? And so these artificial artifacts are really just going to be substances that are usually not inside of the cells. But after this complex sample preparation, they are introduced into the cells. And so experienced scientists that know how to use transmission electron microscopes need to be trained to be able to identify these artificial artifacts so that they don't confuse them with actual cell structures. And so down below, we're showing you a diagram of the transmission electron microscope, which which is once again abbreviated as just the T. E. M. And so notice over here, on the left hand side, we're showing you an actual image of a transmission electron microscope, which is a very fancy and expensive piece of equipment that's hooked up to uh this computer here and over here, what we have is a little diagram of this tm. And so which will notice is that the very very top there is an electron gun which is going to shoot a beam of electrons. And so we have our electron beam here is in pink. And so the electron beam is going to pass through a condenser lens and then it will pass through the actual specimen. And so notice that the placement of the specimen is right here towards the middle. And then the electron beams are going to essentially pass through an objective lens and a projector lens and ultimately onto a viewing screen to create the image. And then the viewing I. P. S. Can be used to visualize that image. And so these are some of the images that can be created by a transmission electron micrografx. And so notice here that we're showing you some green algae cells. Now notice that the image itself is not green because electron microscopes generate black and white images naturally and they can be falsely colored. Using a computer here, we're showing you some avian coronavirus here, we're showing you the mitochondria and a human lung cell. And over here what we're showing you is the Ebola virus. And so these transmission electron microscopes and electron microscopes in general are powerful enough to actually visualize viruses. Whereas light microscopes are generally not powerful enough to visualize microscope to visualize viruses in this way right here. And so once again, one of the main features you want to remember about the transmission electron microscope is that it can be used to visualize internal cell structures. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to the transmission electron microscope and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So, I'll see you all in our next video

