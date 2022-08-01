in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on electron microscopes. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that electron microscopes, as their name implies are going to use electrons instead of using light. And these electron microscopes are much more powerful tools than the light microscopes themselves. And this is because electron microscopes actually provide greater magnification. In fact they can provide magnification up to million times magnification, which means that they can make objects appear 10 million times larger than the actual object is. And this is in comparison to just the 1000 X magnification provided and most standard light microscopes now electron microscopes, not only do they provide greater magnification, they also provide greater resolution As well. In fact, electron microscopes can provide resolution up to about 0.3 nm, which is incredibly great resolution. And this is in comparison to the 10 nanometer resolution provided even in a super resolution microscope. And so the light microscopes in general are not able to provide as high of a magnification or as great of a resolution as the electron microscopes are capable of providing. Now these electron microscopes because they are such powerful tools. They're really, really complex instruments and it usually requires complex specimen preparation as well that ultimately limits the observation to only non living cells and objects. And so it's very difficult to be able to visualize living cells with electron microscopes because a lot of times the sample preparation will ultimately end up killing the cells. Now the electron micro grafts or the images created by these electron microscopes are usually going to be just black and white, but they can be falsely colored uh in order to create images that have color in them. And so the false color is usually done by specialized computers. And so if you take a look at this image down below notice, it's showing you a little map of the electron microscopes and, really, as well, see moving forward, there are two main types of electron microscopes that will talk about and those are the transmission electron microscope, or the t e M, as well as the scanning electron microscope or the s e. M. And so we'll start off talking about the transmission electron microscope and then later in a different video, we'll talk about the scanning electron microscope. So I'll see you all in our next video.

