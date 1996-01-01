Which two viruses are known to infect all vertebrate groups featured in the 'Click & Learn' activity?
A
Rhabdoviruses and Coronaviruses
B
Papillomaviruses and Poxviruses
C
Herpesviruses and Influenza viruses
D
Retroviruses and Adenoviruses
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking which two viruses infect all vertebrate groups featured in the activity, meaning these viruses have a broad host range across vertebrates.
Step 2: Recall the characteristics of each virus group listed: Rhabdoviruses, Coronaviruses, Papillomaviruses, Poxviruses, Herpesviruses, Influenza viruses, Retroviruses, and Adenoviruses, focusing on their host range and vertebrate infection patterns.
Step 3: Identify that Herpesviruses are known for infecting a wide variety of vertebrates, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish, showing a broad host range.
Step 4: Recognize that Influenza viruses also infect multiple vertebrate groups, especially birds and mammals, and are known for their ability to cross species barriers.
Step 5: Conclude that the pair Herpesviruses and Influenza viruses best fits the description of infecting all vertebrate groups featured, based on their broad host range and prevalence in vertebrates.
