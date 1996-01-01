Which of the following structures is closest in physical proximity to the nucleic acid of a virus?
A
Envelope
B
Capsid
C
Spikes
D
Matrix protein
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic structure of a virus. A virus typically consists of nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) at its core, surrounded by a protein coat called the capsid.
Step 2: Recognize that the capsid directly encloses and protects the viral nucleic acid, making it the structure physically closest to the nucleic acid.
Step 3: Identify other viral components such as the envelope, spikes, and matrix proteins, which are located outside the capsid. The envelope is a lipid bilayer surrounding the capsid, spikes are glycoproteins embedded in the envelope, and matrix proteins lie between the envelope and capsid.
Step 4: Compare the proximity of each structure to the nucleic acid. Since the capsid directly surrounds the nucleic acid, it is closer than the envelope, spikes, or matrix proteins.
Step 5: Conclude that the capsid is the structure closest in physical proximity to the viral nucleic acid.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason