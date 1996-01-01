Which of the following is the monomeric unit of a viral capsid?
A
Prion
B
Nucleosome
C
Viroid
D
Capsomere
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a viral capsid: it is the protein shell that encases the viral genome, providing protection and aiding in the infection process.
Recall that the capsid is made up of repeating protein subunits, which assemble together to form the complete shell.
Identify the term used for these protein subunits: the monomeric units of the viral capsid are called capsomeres.
Differentiate capsomeres from other options: prions are infectious proteins unrelated to capsid structure; nucleosomes are DNA-protein complexes in eukaryotic cells; viroids are small infectious RNA molecules without a protein coat.
Conclude that the correct monomeric unit of a viral capsid is the capsomere, as it directly refers to the protein subunits forming the capsid.
Watch next
Master Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason