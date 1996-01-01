Which characteristic is shared by the Gram stain, acid-fast stain, and endospore stain?
A
They are all used to detect viral particles.
B
They all specifically identify Gram-negative bacteria.
C
They only require a single dye for visualization.
D
They are all differential staining techniques.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Gram stain, acid-fast stain, and endospore stain are all types of staining methods used in microbiology to differentiate between different types of microorganisms or cellular structures.
Recall that a differential stain uses more than one dye to distinguish between different types of cells or cell components based on their chemical or physical properties.
Recognize that the Gram stain differentiates bacteria into Gram-positive and Gram-negative based on cell wall composition, the acid-fast stain differentiates acid-fast bacteria (like Mycobacterium) from non-acid-fast bacteria based on cell wall lipid content, and the endospore stain differentiates bacterial endospores from vegetative cells.
Note that none of these stains are used to detect viral particles, nor do they only identify Gram-negative bacteria, and they all require multiple dyes rather than a single dye for visualization.
Conclude that the shared characteristic is that they are all differential staining techniques, meaning they use multiple dyes to distinguish between different types of cells or structures.
