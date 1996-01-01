Which of the following lists the correct order of the four reagents used in the Gram stain procedure?
A
Crystal violet, iodine, alcohol, safranin
B
Iodine, crystal violet, safranin, alcohol
C
Safranin, alcohol, iodine, crystal violet
D
Alcohol, crystal violet, safranin, iodine
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Gram stain procedure is a differential staining technique used to classify bacteria into Gram-positive and Gram-negative based on their cell wall properties.
Recall the four main reagents used in the Gram stain: crystal violet (primary stain), iodine (mordant), alcohol (decolorizer), and safranin (counterstain).
Recognize the correct sequence of applying these reagents: first, apply crystal violet to stain all cells purple; second, add iodine which forms a complex with crystal violet to fix the dye; third, use alcohol to decolorize, washing out the dye from Gram-negative cells but not Gram-positive; finally, apply safranin to counterstain the decolorized Gram-negative cells pink/red.
Match this sequence to the options given to identify the correct order: crystal violet, iodine, alcohol, safranin.
Confirm that the other options do not follow the logical staining steps and thus are incorrect.
