Which activity poses the greatest food safety risk to the customer when an employee uses bare hands?
A
Handling raw potatoes before cooking
B
Stocking packaged snacks on shelves
C
Washing whole fruits
D
Preparing ready-to-eat salads
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of food safety risk related to bare hand contact. Bare hand contact with food can transfer pathogens from the employee's hands to the food, increasing the risk of foodborne illness.
Step 2: Identify which foods are more susceptible to contamination. Ready-to-eat foods, such as salads, are not cooked before consumption, so any contamination remains and can cause illness.
Step 3: Compare the activities: Handling raw potatoes and washing whole fruits involve foods that will be cooked or peeled, which reduces the risk because cooking or peeling can kill or remove pathogens.
Step 4: Recognize that stocking packaged snacks involves no direct contact with the food inside the packaging, so the risk of contamination is minimal.
Step 5: Conclude that preparing ready-to-eat salads with bare hands poses the greatest food safety risk because the food is consumed without further cooking, allowing any pathogens transferred from hands to remain and potentially cause illness.
