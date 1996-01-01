Which of the following correctly lists the steps in the chain of infection in the proper order?
A
Reservoir, Portal of Exit, Mode of Transmission, Portal of Entry, Susceptible Host
B
Susceptible Host, Portal of Exit, Reservoir, Portal of Entry, Mode of Transmission
C
Mode of Transmission, Susceptible Host, Portal of Exit, Reservoir, Portal of Entry
D
Portal of Entry, Reservoir, Susceptible Host, Mode of Transmission, Portal of Exit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the chain of infection, which describes the sequence of events that allows an infectious disease to spread from one host to another.
Step 2: Identify the six key components of the chain of infection: Infectious Agent, Reservoir, Portal of Exit, Mode of Transmission, Portal of Entry, and Susceptible Host.
Step 3: Recognize that the chain begins with the Reservoir, which is the natural habitat where the infectious agent lives and multiplies.
Step 4: Follow the sequence from the Reservoir to the Portal of Exit, which is the path by which the infectious agent leaves the reservoir (e.g., respiratory tract, blood).
Step 5: Continue the chain by identifying the Mode of Transmission (how the agent is transferred), then the Portal of Entry (how the agent enters a new host), and finally the Susceptible Host, who is vulnerable to infection.
