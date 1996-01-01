Which term best describes microorganisms that grow optimally in warm, moist environments?
A
Thermophiles
B
Psychrophiles
C
Halophiles
D
Mesophiles
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the temperature preferences of different types of microorganisms: Thermophiles thrive at high temperatures, typically above 45°C; Psychrophiles prefer cold environments, usually below 15°C; Halophiles require high salt concentrations; Mesophiles grow best at moderate temperatures, often between 20°C and 45°C, which are typical of warm, moist environments.
Identify the key environmental conditions mentioned in the problem: 'warm' and 'moist' suggest moderate temperature and availability of water, which aligns with the growth conditions of mesophiles.
Recall that thermophiles are adapted to hot environments such as hot springs, psychrophiles to cold environments like Arctic regions, and halophiles to salty environments such as salt lakes.
Match the term that best fits the description of microorganisms growing optimally in warm, moist environments to 'Mesophiles' because they prefer moderate temperatures and moisture.
Conclude that the correct term describing microorganisms growing optimally in warm, moist environments is 'Mesophiles' based on their temperature and moisture growth preferences.
