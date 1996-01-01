Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?
a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
b. Louis Pasteur
c. Robert Koch
d. Richard Petri
Master Introduction to Spontaneous Generation with a bite sized video explanation from JasonStart learning
Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?
a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
b. Louis Pasteur
c. Robert Koch
d. Richard Petri
Of the following scientists, who first promulgated the theory of abiogenesis?
a. Aristotle
b. Pasteur
c. Needham
d. Spallanzani
Defend this statement: “The investigations of Antoni van Leeuwenhoek changed the world forever.”
Describe what has been called the “Golden Age of Microbiology” with reference to four major questions that propelled scientists during that period.
______________ is the theory that living organisms require pre-existing life in order to generate.
Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?
a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.
b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.
c. A vital force is necessary for life.
d. Air is necessary for living organisms.
e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.