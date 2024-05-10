2. Disproving Spontaneous Generation
Introduction to Spontaneous Generation
2:58 minutes
Problem 1.5ab
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following scientists hypothesized that a bacterial colony arises from a single bacterial cell?
a. Antoni van Leeuwenhoek
b. Louis Pasteur
c. Robert Koch
d. Richard Petri
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
22
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice